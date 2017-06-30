Here's A Look Back At Three Decades Of Struggle For German Marriage Equality

In a historic step, Germany's parliament overwhelmingly voted on Friday to legalize same-sex marriage, granting full marital rights to gay and lesbian couples and clearing the path for them to adopt children.
The German Civil Partnerships Act enters into force. A few months earlier, Bavaria, Saxony and Thuringia had filed constitutional complaints. Using an urgent motion, they had wanted to prevent the Civil Partnerships Act entering into force on August 1st, but their appeal failed in the Federal Constitutional Court. This gave the green light on July 18th, 2001, for the Civil Partnerships Act to enter into force about two weeks later.
The Act for the Revision of the Civil Partnerships Act enters into force. This removes, among other things, the differences between civil partnerships and marriage in civil law, permits the adoption of the partner's biological children and puts civil partners on an equal footing with spouses in regard to the statutory pension for surviving dependents.
Ten years after the introduction of the Civil Partnerships Act, Baden-Württemberg, a southwestern state bordering France and Switzerland, becomes the last federal state to decide that civil partnerships can be entered into at registry offices.
The Constitutional Court rules in favor of the equal treatment of civil partnerships in regard to land transfer taxation and family allowances.