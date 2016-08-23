BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Penguin Has Become A High-Ranking Officer Of The Norwegian Army

world

This Penguin Has Become A High-Ranking Officer Of The Norwegian Army

His name is Sir Nils Olav, and he has just been made brigadier general.

By Jules Darmanin and Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Jules Darmanin

Jules Darmanin

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 23, 2016, at 4:22 p.m. ET

Sir Nils Olav, a Norwegian penguin and a resident of Edinburgh Zoo, in Scotland, is not an ordinary penguin.

Facebook: EdinburghZoo

Sir Nils Olav is a loyal penguin to his homeland, endowed with a sense of service.

The penguin is named after Major Nils Egelien, and King Olav, who took part in his adoption in 1972.
Facebook: EdinburghZoo

The penguin is named after Major Nils Egelien, and King Olav, who took part in his adoption in 1972.

This Monday, the Edinburgh Zoo announced that Sir Nils Olav was appointed brigadier in the army of his home country.

Facebook: EdinburghZoo

Sir Nils Olav has worked hard to make this rank. His military career began in 1982 as a corporal. Then he had several promotions.

Facebook: EdinburghZoo
ADVERTISEMENT

The Norwegian military's mascot is a king penguin, and Edinburgh Zoo has been caring for and conducting research about the breed since the early 1900s.

The military distinction is a way for the two countries to celebrate the bond they have forged through care of the species, a press release said.

The army visits Sir Nils Olav when it is in town every few years to perform in the The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, a military band performance held in the town.

"This is just a simply fantastic example of the great relations between our two countries, and it couldn’t be a more charming tradition," Brigadier David Allfrey, the head of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said in the release.

In 2005, he was appointed colonel-in-chief. In 2008, he was even honored with the honorary knighthood by King Harald V of Norway in person.

(OK, there have been three successive penguins called Nils Olav, because the lifespan of a penguin is about 20 years. Nils Olav III, who was just made brigadier, took over from Nils Olav II.) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

(OK, there have been three successive penguins called Nils Olav, because the lifespan of a penguin is about 20 years. Nils Olav III, who was just made brigadier, took over from Nils Olav II.)

Just watch how Nils Olav, the most worthy of all the penguins, is doing his troop review.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: EdinburghZoo

Thank you, Nils Olav, for reminding us of the values of loyalty, bravery and sacrifice in your own way.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT