BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People On Instagram Are Turning Evian Water Bottles Into Phone Cases

world

People On Instagram Are Turning Evian Water Bottles Into Phone Cases

Apparently, they think the logo is super cute?

By Jules Darmanin and Eimi Yamamitsu and Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Jules Darmanin

Jules Darmanin

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

Headshot of Eimi Yamamitsu

Eimi Yamamitsu

山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 20, 2016, at 5:53 a.m. ET

People in Japan are cutting up Evian bottles to make into phone cases.

&quot;I have made a super cute Evian protective case for my iPhone.&quot;
Twitter: @ichimura412_218

"I have made a super cute Evian protective case for my iPhone."

The trend has been around for months. In July website PATRAMAG published an Evian bottle phone case tutorial.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
ADVERTISEMENT
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sena
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @11rei

The trend was fueled when when Evian recently released a line of limited edition bottles in Japan.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"I have just put an Evian label inside a transparent protective case that I have bought. (^^) I've heard that it is the trend! (笑´∀｀)"

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @pochilaugh
ADVERTISEMENT

The obsession with Evian isn't limited to phone cases. Around September, people have begun turning the bottles into makeup bags and pencil cases.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

They even customize them with cute zippers.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mimsta__gram

"A Evian kit that I made yesterday! In fact, it was rather easy. This is the one that I made for my friend."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"Something cute that I forgot to post ♡"

The logo has also become a popular t-shirt design.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

It's everywhere.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ecuco
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT