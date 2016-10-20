People On Instagram Are Turning Evian Water Bottles Into Phone Cases
Apparently, they think the logo is super cute?
People in Japan are cutting up Evian bottles to make into phone cases.
The trend has been around for months. In July website PATRAMAG published an Evian bottle phone case tutorial.
The trend was fueled when when Evian recently released a line of limited edition bottles in Japan.
The obsession with Evian isn't limited to phone cases. Around September, people have begun turning the bottles into makeup bags and pencil cases.
They even customize them with cute zippers.
The logo has also become a popular t-shirt design.
It's everywhere.
Jules Darmanin est journaliste chez BuzzFeed News France et travaille depuis Paris.
バズフィード・ジャパン ニュース記者
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
