The Internet Does Not Deserve This High School Student Putting Stuff Up Her Nose
She is a shining light, guiding us through the darkness.
A couple weeks ago, Twitter user @tkahb_ made an announcement — she was going to put loads of things up her nose.
The user, whose real name is Jean, is a high school student from Lille, France.
Jean told BuzzFeed News the idea for the thread came about when she was doing her homework and a friend called her on FaceTime.
"My friend called me, and I was about to answer her call, but then I told myself that I was going to put some objects up my nose," she said. "And I had two felt markers near me, so I put them in."
After hanging up the phone, Jean took pictures of other objects inserted in her nostrils.
Jean really experimented with a range of objects – mascara, several cotton buds.
A highlighter.
Her actions inspired several others to join in, but none could match Jean's skill.
Since it was posted a couple weeks ago, Jean's thread has received thousands of retweets. It has triggered some rather skeptical responses.
Some people have just pointed out the obvious.
And even shamed her for it.
But Jean doesn't care. She is above it all.
"As always on Twitter, there are people who didn't understand what I did, but I don't care, I can live with that," she said. "But my French teacher also told me that he had seen the pictures."
Jean is a shining light, guiding us through the darkness.
A truly incredible young woman.
This post was translated from French.
