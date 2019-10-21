How The Scariest Movie Of The ‘90s Made Us Believe It Was Real

We're going back into the woods to revisit The Blair Witch Project and talk to the creators about how the movie made us think it was real.

Getty Images

That Literally Happened!, a new show from BuzzFeed News on Facebook Watch, is revisiting some of the most memorable moments of the ‘90s. In this week's episode, the show we're tackling scary movies. Horror films today are constantly billed as scarier than any movie before, but one movie released 20 years ago gave audiences such a huge fright, some viewers left theatres wondering if what they watched was actually real. The Blair Witch Project premiered in 1999, captivating audiences with a unique filmmaking technique known as “found footage.” The low-budget movie followed three friends — Heather, Mike, and Josh — into the woods as they set out in search of the paranormal, with handheld cameras in tow to record what they found.

Many audience members were unfamiliar with the technique before Blair Witch, leading to some consequences unique to the pre-social media era.

The movie’s marketing campaign was designed to convince the public that the footage was real through extensive online lore around the fictional legend of the “Blair Witch” and missing posters featuring the actors distributed at screenings. “So people definitely believed that the film was real,” Blair Witch star Michael C. Williams told BuzzFeed News. “Even people that knew my family back then.”

Getty Images

Williams explained how his relatives began receiving condolence messages from friends who saw the film and truly believed he had met a grim fate in the woods of Maryland.

“I think we probably pissed a lot of people off,” Williams remembered of the reaction after the truth was revealed. “But imagine pissing people off when they find out you’re alive! They’re angry about that. That’s odd.” Even after the creators and stars of the movie admitted it wasn’t real, rumors of the actors’ deaths persisted.

Getty Images

“So it was pretty easy to figure out, but the truth is that people want to believe there are forces in the world that are acting on our lives that we have no control over,” Michael Monello, one of the producers of the film, told BuzzFeed News.

The movie wasn’t just a unique experience for audiences. The creators and stars of the film shared some of their behind-the-scenes memories from the low-budget production. Blair Witch directors Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez made a point of minimizing their interactions with the actors throughout filming and making the experience as authentic as possible by forcing them to camp in the woods.

George Bridges / AFP / Getty Images

“Somehow they trusted us enough to let us, you know, kind of mess with them and build this world around them,” he explained.

All of the dialogue in the movie was improvised, with the actors only basing their performances on notes delivered to them in film canisters — sometimes pitting them against one another with conflicting directions. The production was so loose that the directors weren’t even sure about the film’s climactic ending scene until days before shooting began.

Greg Benenati / Associated Press