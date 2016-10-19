The 2016 Election Really Is Just A Freak Show

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado — The scene outside Donald Trump’s afternoon rally here Tuesday was more reminiscent of the opening scene of John Waters’ classic tale about a traveling cannibal freak show Multiple Maniacs than the end of a campaign rally in 2016.



Thousands of solidly conservative, Christian Republicans were streaming out of the West Star Aviation hanger, where Trump had just wrapped up his last campaign stop before his final debate with Hillary Clinton in Las Vegas.

There were the usual hustlers on the sidewalks, their card tables displaying Hillary for Prison buttons, MAGA hats, and T-shirts comparing the relative sucking skills of Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.

Past the skirmish line of souvenir sellers, in a makeshift parking lot set up across the street, music blared from a tent decked out in ghoulish posters of undead politicians. “Tales of Free Crap” promised a poster bearing the zombified visage of Bernie Sanders, complete with socialist beret, while a second, in a nod to John Carpenter’s film about politics, media control, and class warfare, showed an alien version of Clinton, warning “She Lives We Sleep!”

Outside, the carnival barker, decked out in his white straw hat and seersucker jacket, his face painted like a skull, paced back and forth, kicking up dirt as he eyed the crowd. “Step right up! Enter the Hillary House of Horrors, you dirty 1 percenters!” he yelled at the crowd, pointing his obligatory cane at a hesitant family.

