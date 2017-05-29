A Texas Lawmaker Said He'd Shoot A Colleague Who Threatened Him During An Immigration Protest

Texas Rep. Matt Rinaldi, a Republican, said he called ICE on protestors and said a Democratic colleague threatened his life.

Chaos broke out on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives Monday after Rep. Matt Rinaldi said he called US Immigration and Customs Enforcement on protestors and threatened to shoot a colleague in self-defense.

The incident occurred on the last day of the legislative session during which hundreds of people chanted in protest of SB 4, a bill that was recently signed into law that makes it a crime for police officers and sheriffs to not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement or inquire about a detainee's immigration status.

In a statement, Rinaldi, a Republican, said Texas Rep. Poncho Nevárez‏, a Democrat, threatened his life after Rinaldi called ICE on the protestors. He also accused Rep. Ramon Romero of physically assaulting him.

Rinaldi also said Nevárez‏ threatened to “get me on the way to my car.”

“He later approached me and reiterated that ‘I had to leave at some point, and he would get me,’” Rinaldi wrote. “I made it clear that if he attempted to, in his words, ‘get me,’ I would shoot him in self defense.”

Rinaldi did not return calls or emails for comment. In a statement ICE said it was not aware of receiving any calls related to the incident.



Nevárez‏ told BuzzFeed News that he pushed Rinaldi after hearing him tell a group of about four Latino lawmakers "Fuck them, I called ICE on them." They both started screaming at each other and that's when Nevárez‏ told Rinaldi they should take it outside.

"I did push him. Where I'm from, those are fighting words," Nevárez‏ told BuzzFeed News. "We should never condone pushing and shoving but the guy asked for it...I put my hands on him because he needed to get out of there."



Nevárez‏ said he was shocked to hear that Rinaldi said he would shoot him in self-defense because he never threatened his life.

While the protestors broke decorum by shouting and disrupting the session, Nevárez‏ said the response shouldn't be to call ICE on a group of brown people.



"How low and sniveling do you have to be to that kind of person, that guy is lower that rattler piss?" Nevárez‏ said. "We need to get these protestors motivated to not just come out to disrupt the chamber but come out to vote."

Rep. Cesar Blanco, a Democrat from El Paso, said that as protesters began hanging banners from the gallery balcony, Rinaldi approached Blanco and a group of other Mexican-American legislators who were on the floor. According to Blanco, Rinaldi “came to us and said he had made a phone call to ICE [and] that he was happy that many of these people would be deported.”

Blanco, who also said other Republicans had allegedly made calls to ICE during the protest, argued the reaction was racially motivated.

“They don’t know if any of these folks are US citizens or not. They were just brown,” Blanco said.

Likewise, US House Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat, also denounced Rinaldi for deciding “to call ICE just because he saw a bunch of people who were a shade darker. That’s wrong.”

On Twitter, Nevárez‏ called Rinaldi a liar and weak.

“He's a liar and hateful man. Got no use for him. God bless him,” Nevárez‏ said.

Rinaldi said he was currently under the protection of the Department of Public Safety (DPS) because of the incident.

DPS started pulling banners from protestors inside the legislature and eventually removed them as they chanted "We are here to stay." SB 4 goes into effect on Sept. 1 and is already being challenged in court by local jurisdictions and police departments.