Apple Unveiled A Smaller iPhone And iPad Pro

Apple held its first media event of 2016 on Monday. It rolled out a new, smaller, iPhone a new iPad Pro, an update to iOS, and pledged to persist in its fight with the Department of Justice. Oh, and it also has some new watch bands.

A Smaller iPhone, A New iPad Pro And An Apple Watch Price Cut

Apple rolled out several new products at a media event at its Cupertino, Calif., headquarters on Monday. Held at Apple's Town Hall auditorium and featuring CEO Tim Cook and the company's top brass, the event featured the debut of a new smaller iPhone called the "SE," a new iPad Pro with a 9.7 inch display, and some new bands for the Apple Watch, which also received a price cut. It also announced an update to iOS.

The new iPhone SE has the same innards as the iPhone 6S — Apple's A9 chip and motion coprocessor. It supports "Hey, Siri," live photos and 4K video, and features the same 12MP camera and True Tone flash in the 6S. Also supported: TouchID for secure authentication and Apple Pay — Apple's mobile payments solution. It's essentially, a diminutive 6S. It starts at $399 for the 16GB model, and $499 for the 64GB.

The new, also smaller, iPad Pro has a 9.7 inch display and weighs less than 1 pound. It will support a keyboard peripheral and Apple's Pencil. It has a 12MP camera capable of shooting 4K video, a 5MP Facetime HD camera and a retina flash. The device comes in Silver, Space Gray, Gold and — for the first time — Rose Gold. It starts at $599 for the 32GB and runs to $899 for the 256GB.

Both devices are available to order on March 24, and will ship on March 31.

It was the company's first media event of 2016, and came one day ahead of the company's courtroom showdown with the government over a motion that would compel it to help hack an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino terrorists.

A running list of Apple's other announcements — including a new app for individualized health treatments, is below.