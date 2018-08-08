Apple Says It Will Allow The Infowars App In The App Store. For Now.

Apple will continue to allow the Infowars mobile application in its App Store, the company confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Wednesday, just days after banning several podcasts associated with the conspiracy site.

On Sunday, as first reported by BuzzFeed News, Apple took down the entire library for five of Infowars' six podcasts from its iTunes and Podcasts apps. The action was decisive, with Apple laying out a clear reason for removal: the podcast content violated the company's hate speech guidelines.



Less clear though is why Apple has chosen to keep up the Infowars app —which allows users to livestream in high definition the very same programs that it deemed hateful in podcast form. In its response to questions from BuzzFeed News, the iPhone maker suggested that the “Infowars Official” app had not violated the company’s guidelines.

“We strongly support all points of view being represented on the App Store, as long as the apps are respectful to users with differing opinions, and follow our clear guidelines, ensuring the App Store is a safe marketplace for all,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to monitor apps for violations of our guidelines and if we find content that violates our guidelines and is harmful to users we will remove those apps from the store as we have done previously."

Apple’s removal of Infowars’ podcasts on Sunday was followed by a cascade of similar actions from other tech companies, including Facebook and YouTube, which also content associated with the site and its founder Alex Jones. Still, many critics were perplexed as to why Apple, which had taken decisive action to remove offending podcasts, still allowed the same company to distribute its app through its app store.