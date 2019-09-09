Coming Up: Everything You Need To Know About Apple's Fall iPhone Event
Join BuzzFeed News here at 10 AM PT Tuesday Sept. 10 for live coverage.
On Tuesday Morning, Apple is holding its annual fall media event and as it has done every year in recent memory, it will launch an array of new products. Sources in a position to know tell BuzzFeed News the event — to be held in the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park — will see the debut of three new versions of the iPhone, including new "Pro" devices that will feature a triple-camera lens system. Also expected, a refreshed Apple Watch (possibly with ceramic and titanium chassis options) and, presumably, a price and launch date for the company's forthcoming AppleTV+ streaming service. A tracking device similar to the Tile is rumored.
The event kicks off at 10AM PT on Tuesday September 10. Join us here for live coverage.
