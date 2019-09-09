Coming Up: Everything You Need To Know About Apple's Fall iPhone Event

 Skip To Content
By John Paczkowski

John Paczkowski Technology and Business Editor
Posted on September 9, 2019, at 11:35 a.m. ET

Apple

On Tuesday Morning, Apple is holding its annual fall media event and as it has done every year in recent memory, it will launch an array of new products. Sources in a position to know tell BuzzFeed News the event — to be held in the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park — will see the debut of three new versions of the iPhone, including new "Pro" devices that will feature a triple-camera lens system. Also expected, a refreshed Apple Watch (possibly with ceramic and titanium chassis options) and, presumably, a price and launch date for the company's forthcoming AppleTV+ streaming service. A tracking device similar to the Tile is rumored.

The event kicks off at 10AM PT on Tuesday September 10. Join us here for live coverage.

