These Women Are The First Of Many Protesting Against Trump Around The World

Meredith’s views on abortion are shaped by her Christian faith and "go against the grain of progressive feminism," she wrote in advance of the march. Ultimately, her faith is also the reason she decided, in the end, to go.

"I believe we are all made in the image of God, and are sacred because of it. Trump is anathema to this concept and I cannot simply stand by and normalize his rise to power," she wrote. “I just think it's important that the world knows that there are women of faith (many different ones), who struggled with the decision to attend, but who are still showing up to show solidarity for the causes they think are most important….

“I cannot justify sitting this one out. It is too big. So while I acknowledge our brokenness as we move forward, and that there are intergroup obstacles that need to be addressed: I will be there,” she wrote.