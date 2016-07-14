Syria's President Claims Ignorance In Death Of American Journalist

Khaled Al-hariri / Reuters

"We had hundreds of journalists came to Syria legally and illegally, and they covered for the terrorists, not for the government," Assad said.

"And we didn't kill them," he continued. "So why... single out this person in order to kill her? There's no logic."

The suit alleges that Colvin's killing fits into a pattern of Assad's regime targeting local and foreign journalists. The filing includes a 2011 national security memo that describes as enemies anyone "who tarnish[es] the image of Syria in foreign media and international organizations" and directs regional security committees to "cleanse" their sectors of such "wanted persons."

The suit also points to the abduction and torture of Syrian political cartoonists Ali Ferzat and Akram Raslan, the latter of whom is believed to have died from torture, and Syrian cameraman Ferzat Jarban, a freelance cameraman who was arrested and murdered.

The death of Gilles Jacquier, a French journalist, who was killed in Homs, where he'd been escorted by Syrian security forces is also listed in the suit. Jacquier's colleagues, reporting with him at the time, believe the Syrian government led Jacquier into an ambush, the suit says.

And it points to a targeted shelling of Khaled Abu Salah, co-founder of the media center where Colvin was staying and working when she was killed. Salah was injured by shrapnel from a rocket — directed to its location, the suit implies, by intercepting Salah's cell phone signal.