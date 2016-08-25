People Are Tweeting About #IfAfricaWasASchool And It’s Perfect
TL;DR if Africa was actually a school, everyone would be cooler than you.
Let's just start with the obvious. #IfAfricawasaschool, everyone would be better dressed than you ever were.
Few of us would stand any chance in gym class.
There'd be geopolitics in the hallways.
And, of course, the classroom.
Ethiopia would strut like all the time.
...annoying the crap out of everyone else.
Jolloff rice wars would definitely be a ~thing~.
Ok, so not everything would be totally awesome.
Because colonization.
But the style would be out of control.
It's just cuz we <3 this Internet win too much.
