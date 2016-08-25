BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Tweeting About #IfAfricaWasASchool And It’s Perfect

world

People Are Tweeting About #IfAfricaWasASchool And It’s Perfect

TL;DR if Africa was actually a school, everyone would be cooler than you.

By Jina Moore

Headshot of Jina Moore

Jina Moore

BuzzFeed News World Correspondent

Posted on August 25, 2016, at 5:41 a.m. ET

Let's just start with the obvious. #IfAfricawasaschool, everyone would be better dressed than you ever were.

#IfAfricaWasAschool prom would be lit🔥
إبراهيم لو @abraham_lou

#IfAfricaWasAschool prom would be lit🔥

Reply Retweet Favorite

Few of us would stand any chance in gym class.

#IfAfricaWasASchool when it's swimming week in PE class Somalia would be like
Hibz @Hibzx

#IfAfricaWasASchool when it's swimming week in PE class Somalia would be like

Reply Retweet Favorite

There'd be geopolitics in the hallways.

#IfAfricaWasASchool Ethiopia when it sees Eritrea in the hallway
EthioLinked @EthioLinked

#IfAfricaWasASchool Ethiopia when it sees Eritrea in the hallway

Reply Retweet Favorite
#IfAfricaWasASchool When you find out that Kenya has an alliance with Israel
zee @Trapfumez

#IfAfricaWasASchool When you find out that Kenya has an alliance with Israel

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
#IfAfricaWasASchool the prefects would retain their positions for a minimum of 25 years.
M Shawgi @ShawgiMD

#IfAfricaWasASchool the prefects would retain their positions for a minimum of 25 years.

Reply Retweet Favorite
#IfAfricaWasASchool When you suggest to the student body that the African Union can help solve campus issues
Karen Attiah @KarenAttiah

#IfAfricaWasASchool When you suggest to the student body that the African Union can help solve campus issues

Reply Retweet Favorite

And, of course, the classroom.

#ifafricawasaschool Al-Bashir is the kid everyone hides when the Principal comes looking for him.
Imran Garda @ImranGarda

#ifafricawasaschool Al-Bashir is the kid everyone hides when the Principal comes looking for him.

Reply Retweet Favorite

(That's the President of Sudan, who's been indicted by the International Criminal Court for genocide. But he keeps going on state visits to other African countries and getting out juuuuust before anyone can get it together to arrest him.)

Ethiopia would strut like all the time.

Ethiopia when it's time to learn about "African Colonization" in history class #IfAfricaWasASchool
Alicha Keys 🇪🇷🇪🇹 @BunaTime

Ethiopia when it's time to learn about "African Colonization" in history class #IfAfricaWasASchool

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
When the teacher is talking about colonization. Ethiopia: #IfAfricaWasASchool
B. Osa Omo @BABYAFRlCA

When the teacher is talking about colonization. Ethiopia: #IfAfricaWasASchool

Reply Retweet Favorite

...annoying the crap out of everyone else.

.@_Almaqah every time Ethiopia reminds the other kids for the 1000th time it was never colonized #ifafricawasaschool
Karen Attiah @KarenAttiah

.@_Almaqah every time Ethiopia reminds the other kids for the 1000th time it was never colonized #ifafricawasaschool

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jolloff rice wars would definitely be a ~thing~.

Nigerians: "we have the best Jollof rice." Ghanaians: #IfAfricaWasASchool
Lulu Tekeste @lulutekeste_

Nigerians: "we have the best Jollof rice." Ghanaians: #IfAfricaWasASchool

Reply Retweet Favorite
#ifAfricaWasAschool Riots would break out over the type of Jollof rice the cafeteria was serving
Blair Imani @BlairImani

#ifAfricaWasAschool Riots would break out over the type of Jollof rice the cafeteria was serving

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
#IfAfricaWasASchool Sierra Leone would just overthrow everybody with their cassava leaves and jollof
YHWH's KingSay @Micherah

#IfAfricaWasASchool Sierra Leone would just overthrow everybody with their cassava leaves and jollof

Reply Retweet Favorite
Ghanaians: GHANAIAN JOLLOF IS THE BEST Nigerians: NIGERIAN JOLLOF IS THE BEST Everyone else: #ifafricawasaschool
Idk, Somewhere. @MindingMyOwnBih

Ghanaians: GHANAIAN JOLLOF IS THE BEST Nigerians: NIGERIAN JOLLOF IS THE BEST Everyone else: #ifafricawasaschool

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ok, so not everything would be totally awesome.

#IfAfricaWasASchool it would be a govt school with headmasters that molest students,teachers that steal chalk &amp; low self esteem students 😔🙁
African King @MrNdana

#IfAfricaWasASchool it would be a govt school with headmasters that molest students,teachers that steal chalk &amp; low self esteem students 😔🙁

Reply Retweet Favorite
#IfAfricaWasASchool all the rich kids with smartphones would be wasting their time writing witty tweets about #IfAfricaWasSomethingElse
Tristan McConnell @t_mcconnell

#IfAfricaWasASchool all the rich kids with smartphones would be wasting their time writing witty tweets about #IfAfricaWasSomethingElse

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Because colonization.

#IfAfricaWasAschool All our Parents would borrow school fee money from people that owe us Billions and cancel their debt #thinkaboutthatone
#JeromeArab @daonlyjj

#IfAfricaWasAschool All our Parents would borrow school fee money from people that owe us Billions and cancel their debt #thinkaboutthatone

Reply Retweet Favorite
#IfAfricaWasASchool other schools would take our books and then wonder why we don't graduate
Sabrina @_xsabrinaa

#IfAfricaWasASchool other schools would take our books and then wonder why we don't graduate

Reply Retweet Favorite

But the style would be out of control.

#IfAfricaWasASchool Congolese people on non uniform day
estrella mami @estrellapreto

#IfAfricaWasASchool Congolese people on non uniform day

Reply Retweet Favorite
#IfAfricaWasASchool everyone would be wearing these like they're Jordans
إدريس .Dr @Anisidiris

#IfAfricaWasASchool everyone would be wearing these like they're Jordans

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's just cuz we <3 this Internet win too much.

When you're enjoying #IfAfricaWasASchool and you realize Buzzfeed will steal all of these tweets tomorrow.
Mahmoud Mire @mahmoudmire

When you're enjoying #IfAfricaWasASchool and you realize Buzzfeed will steal all of these tweets tomorrow.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT