Nobody In The World Is Happier Right Now Than These Two Congolese Guys

Kenny Katombe / Reuters

President Joseph Kabila is constitutionally limited to two terms, but he wants to run for a third. The government has been cracking down on opposition leaders and even unaffiliated grassroots democracy activists across the country.

Fred and Yves were arrested with around 40 people last year. The authorities also arrested musicians from Senegal and Burkina Faso, four foreign journalists, and a US diplomat. All the foreigners were later released.