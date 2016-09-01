BuzzFeed News

Nobody In The World Is Happier Right Now Than These Two Congolese Guys

Nobody In The World Is Happier Right Now Than These Two Congolese Guys

Pretty sure.

By Jina Moore

Posted on September 1, 2016, at 4:23 a.m. ET

Fred Bauma and Yves Makwambala went to an event about youth and democracy last year — and never returned home.

Amnesty International

They'd helped organize Filimbi, an event that brought together pro-democracy youth activists, musicians, journalists, and others to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Apparently, the Congolese authorities didn't like the idea of a pro-democracy forum so close to Congo's next, er, act of democracy — its presidential elections, scheduled for later this year.

Kenny Katombe / Reuters

Fred and Yves were turned over to Congolese intelligence officers. Fred was kept for 50 days, Yves for 40, without access to lawyers, or phone calls to family — and without being charged with any crime.

Amnesty International

Eventually they were accused of plotting to overthrow the government and labeled "terrorists." They stayed in prison for more than 500 days. Until just this week.

Amnesty International

They were finally released!

It&#x27;s been a big couple weeks for Yves and Fred&#x27;s organization, LUCHA, a French acronym for &quot;Fight for Change.&quot; Six of their members were arrested in Goma — totally on the other side of the country — in February, and only released at the end of July. Human rights groups are demanding the Kabila regime stop detaining pro-democracy protesters. Amnesty International calls them &quot;prisoners of conscience&quot; and says dozens remain stuck in jail.
via Amnesty International

It's been a big couple weeks for Yves and Fred's organization, LUCHA, a French acronym for "Fight for Change." Six of their members were arrested in Goma — totally on the other side of the country — in February, and only released at the end of July.

Human rights groups are demanding the Kabila regime stop detaining pro-democracy protesters. Amnesty International calls them "prisoners of conscience" and says dozens remain stuck in jail.

The charges against Fred and Yves haven't been dropped, and they could face the death penalty if convicted. But this week, they're the happiest guys in the world. See for yourself.

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com / Via Dirk Shaka and Amnesty International
