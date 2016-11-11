Global Abortion Activists Hope Maybe Trump Will Just Be Irrelevant

US foreign policy on women’s health will take a big hit, but local advocates say the next US president won’t undermine their homegrown rights fights.

NAIROBI – First, the bad news — or what counts as bad news if you’re a women’s health advocate.

“Mr. Trump does not have a track record on health and reproductive rights so there’s not a lot we know or can say about it, but we have a lot of concern about what’s ahead of us,” said Serra Sippel, president of the Center for Health and Gender Equity (CHANGE).

But judging from past Republican administrations, Sippel said she anticipates two major changes.

“One is that the global gag rule will be reinstated, and the second is that UNFPA will be defunded,” she said.

The “global gag rule” is a Reagan-era prohibition on providing US foreign aid to any organization that delivers abortion services. Bill Clinton rescinded the rule when he took office; George W. Bush put it back in place; and Barack Obama rescinded it again. It’s universally expected that Donald Trump will reinstate it.

One of Obama’s first acts in office was restoring funding to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), one of the biggest global health entities in the world. Last year, the US government contributed nearly $76 million to UNFPA’s work. That funding — around 8% of UNFPA’s overall contributions — underpins everything from maternity wards in refugee camps to clandestine maternal health facilities in rebel-held Syria and saves tens of thousands of lives, a UNFPA spokesperson said.

Trump’s election also all but ends a movement to repeal the Helms Amendment, a 1973 regulation that prohibits federal funding in foreign countries from paying for an abortion “as a method of family planning” or from encouraging women to seek an abortion.

Activists around the world had been lobbying Obama to loosen his administration's interpretation of Helms, arguing that access to abortion services after rape, especially in conflict zones, is far from “family planning.”

“I’m worried we will backtrack and lose ground on [things] that were starting to show promise,” Catherine Nyambura, a reproductive rights activist and deputy director of Dandelion, which provides sexual and reproductive health information and services in parts of rural Kenya, told BuzzFeed News, “especially [about] the mileage and momentum that we had started to gather on challenging the Helms Amendment.”

Now, the better news.

In countries where abortion fights are at the forefront of politics, there’s less concern among activists that a Trump administration itself will chill their efforts — but there’s a feeling that the world is shifting toward ever more anti-woman policies.

“This election does not affect directly our problem with our fight trying to decriminalize abortion,” said Maria Filomena Gregori, a professor of anthropology at Universidade Estadual de Campinas, in São Paulo, Brazil. Brazil outlaws abortion except in the case of rape or to save a mother’s life, and women who seek an abortion, or who self-induce, can be imprisoned for one to three years.

But the reproductive rights policies definitely “are getting a backlash in Brazil,” she said. “It’s a kind of climate of the world.”

In Europe, it looked less clear just how important the US election results are for efforts to rescind strict abortion measures, especially in Ireland and Poland.

“It is too early to say what impact the election of Donald Trump will have on the fight for access to full reproductive rights in Ireland,” said Ola O’Connor, the director of the National Women’s Council of Ireland, where a movement to repeal Ireland’s constitutional abortion ban gathered huge momentum last year. “For the moment, I would say that other forces might be more important in the Irish context.”