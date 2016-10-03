Look At These Incredible Pictures Of Women Protesting For Abortion Rights

The proposed law would further tighten Poland's abortion laws, already among the strictest in Europe, by eliminating access to the procedure for rape survivors or in the case of fatal fetal abnormalities. The law would also prohibit medical personnel from performing abortions unless a woman was in "imminent" danger of dying and could effectively criminalize miscarriage.

The proposed bill survived its first parliamentary vote last week and was referred to a parliamentary committee for further input.

"Going to [the proposed] total ban would be something really odious, and something that would make life of women there extremely dangerous," Irene Donadio, public affairs manager for the International Planned Parenthood Federation's European Network, told BuzzFeed News by telephone.