The Seven US Sailors Found Dead After A Navy Destroyer Collided With A Cargo Ship Have Been Identified

The bodies of the sailors were found in a flooded compartment of the Navy destroyer, Navy officials said Sunday.

The seven US sailors who were killed after a destroyer collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan have been identified, Navy officials said Sunday.

The bodies of all seven sailors were recovered in flooded berthing compartments, one day after their ship, the destroyer USS Fitzgerald, was rammed by a merchant vessel at around 2:30 a.m. local time Saturday. Though the Navy did not initially say how many bodies had been recovered, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, commander of the US Navy’s 7th Fleet, told reporters Sunday that search and rescue efforts had ended for the seven missing sailors.

"As search and rescue crews gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision this morning, the missing sailors were located in the flooded berthing compartments," the 7th Fleet said in a statement.



The sailors were identified as Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia; Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California; Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T. Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut; Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas; Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California; Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland; and Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio.



An investigation into the collision is currently underway, according to Navy officials.

"As details emerge, we can all be proud of the heroic effort by the crew to tend to the needs of those injured and save the ship from further damage while returning safely to port," Acting Navy Secretary Sean Stackley said in a statement Sunday.



"In due time, the United States Navy will fully investigate the cause of this tragedy and I ask all of you to keep the Fitzgerald families in your thoughts and prayers as we begin the task of answering the many questions before us."

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Steven S. Giordano tweeted that the "Navy family is mourning."