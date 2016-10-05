Trump's Veteran Supporters Are Sticking With Him Despite His PTSD Remarks

On Monday, Trump told a group of veterans that some people "can’t handle" the experience of coming back from war. The comments prompted a backlash among the candidate's critics, but many of his supporters remained loyal Tuesday.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Donald Trump has come under fire this week for comments about veterans experiencing PTSD, but despite the ensuing controversy his veteran supporters remain undeterred.



Trump made the comments Monday, saying that when some veterans come back from war sometimes "you’re strong and you can handle it, but a lot of people can’t handle it." The remark was widely interpreted as Trump suggesting that veterans experiencing PTSD aren't strong, which prompted outrage and attacks from Hillary Clinton.

But at a rally Tuesday in Prescott Valley — about an hour and a half north of Phoenix — none of the more than a dozen veterans who spoke with BuzzFeed News said the comment had shaken their support for Trump.

"I watched that whole thing," Norm Stephens, a veteran of the Marines, said, "and I didn't see anything derogatory."

Stephens said that instead, Trump was expressing support for veterans struggling with the traumas of combat, and that the media twisted his words to make it seem like he was criticizing US soldiers. "The alternative to Trump is a lot worse," Stephens added.

Many other veterans who spoke with BuzzFeed News had a similar take on the comments. A man who asked to be identified only as Patrick and said he served in the Army during Vietnam praised Trump's comments. Patrick said that Trump was trying to say veterans need more mental health support, not that they lack strength.

"Combat is a bitch," he said. "Some can handle it and some can't. There's a lot of things going on in your head."

Norm Swanty, a Marine veteran who served in Korea, also described Trump's comments as supportive of the military, and said the candidate's promises to beef up the armed forces would benefit soldiers' mental health as well.

"I was over in Korea and we didn't have this problem," Swanty said of PTSD. "It's a different time and a different world, and a lot of it is that we don't go to war to win any more."