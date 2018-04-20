Trump's Lawyer Wants To Delay Stormy Daniels' Lawsuit. But A Judge Says There Are "Gaping Holes" In The Request.

Daniels is suing to get out of a nondisclosure agreement she signed in 2016 barring her from speaking about the alleged relationship.

LOS ANGELES — The short-term fate of Stormy Daniels' efforts to speak out about her alleged relationship with Donald Trump remained up in the air Friday after a judge opted to wait to decide if the case should be postponed.



Daniels — a former adult film actor whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford — is suing to get out of a nondisclosure agreement she signed in 2016 barring her from speaking about the alleged relationship. Both Daniels and Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen signed the agreement, but Trump did not.

On Friday, Cohen's attorneys argued that recent FBI searches at Cohen's properties meant that the case with Daniels should be put on hold for 90 days.

"They took everything and they still have it," Cohen's attorney Brent Blakely argued, referring to the April 9 searches, which are part of an ongoing criminal investigation in New York. Blakely argued that Cohen would be unable to defend himself without access to the documents and that Cohen would be invoking his Fifth Amendment rights.

But Judge S. James Otero chastised Blakely in court for not having a declaration from Cohen himself stating that he would invoke the Fifth Amendment, which offers protection against self-incrimination.

"There are some gaping holes here," Otero told Blakely.

Otero ultimately gave Blakely until Wednesday to provide a declaration from Cohen.

Trump's lawyer, Charles Harder, also attended Friday's hearing in Los Angeles and was part of the request to postpone Daniels' suit, though Harder did not offer any verbal arguments in court. Neither Daniels nor Trump attended the hearing.