Trump Wants To Expand Oil Drilling In Nearly All Offshore Waters — Except In Florida

A new proposal from the Interior Department would reverse an Obama-era policy and allow drilling along 90% of the US outer continental shelf. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke later said he would remove Florida from the proposal.

The Trump administration wants to open nearly the entire US coastline to oil and gas drilling, reversing an Obama-era policy and drawing swift criticism from environmental groups and coastal governors — one of whom later persuaded officials to remove his state from the plan.

In a statement Jan. 4, the Interior Department proposed allowing drilling on 90% of the outer continental shelf, the underwater land off the US coasts. The move would be a radical departure from a policy implemented in the final days of the Obama administration, which prevents drilling on 94% of the outer continental shelf. The Trump administration is now seeking "the largest number of lease sales in US history" for energy companies hoping to extract coastal oil and gas.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke described the policy Thursday as a way to bolster the US economy and "energy security," as well as a means of providing "billions of dollars to fund the conservation of our coastlines, public lands, and parks." The comments echo a policy agenda espoused by President Trump, who made carbon-based energy a major theme of his campaign and has rolled back various energy and environmental regulations since taking office.



The administration's plan drew immediate opposition from governors of states along the nation's coasts — a bipartisan group that includes leaders of New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, California, Oregon, and Washington.

The vocal criticism worked for one governor, Florida's Rick Scott, a Republican and vocal supporter of Trump, who announced last week that he opposed the administration's offshore drilling proposal and planned to meet with Zinke to discuss "the crucial need to remove Florida from consideration."

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Zinke announced that the administration had decided to grant Florida an exemption following a meeting with Scott.

Calling the governor "a straightforward leader who can be trusted," Zinke said in a statement that he now agrees with Scott's position that "Florida is unique and its coasts are heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver."

"As a result of discussion with Governor Scott's [sic] and his leadership, I am removing Florida from consideration for any new oil and gas platforms," he said, tweeting the statement with the message: "Local voice matters."