Trump Seeks Volunteer "Observers" To Stop Clinton From "Rigging" The Election

Donald Trump has launched a campaign initiative seeking volunteer "observers" to prevent his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton from "rigging" the November presidential election.

"Help Me Stop Crooked Hillary From Rigging This Election!" an apparently new page on the Republican candidate's official website says. "Please fill out this form to receive more information about becoming a volunteer Trump Election Observer."

The form collects users' contact information, then directs them to a donations form. Those who sign up also receive an email promising that "we are going to do everything we are legally allowed to do to stop crooked Hillary from rigging this election."

