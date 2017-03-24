BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump Says Obamacare Will "Explode" After Replacement Fails In Congress

politics

Trump Says Obamacare Will "Explode" After Replacement Fails In Congress

After Republicans abandoned their Obamacare replacement Friday, President Trump lamented the lack of Democratic support and claimed his predecessor's signature law would self-destruct.

By Jim Dalrymple II

Headshot of Jim Dalrymple II

Jim Dalrymple II

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 25, 2017, at 11:03 a.m. ET

Posted on March 24, 2017, at 6:04 p.m. ET

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Just moments after Republicans scuttled their health care bill Friday, President Trump said Obamacare was "imploding and soon will explode," and added that he never promised to quickly repeal it.

He reiterated the statement on Twitter on Saturday morning, saying that Obamacare "will explode" and telling people that "we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE." (Officials at the Congressional Budget Office have said that while Obamacare has had its hardships, its insurance markets are not in a death spiral, nor are they headed towards one).

ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump discussed the failure of the Obamacare replacement — which was one of his signature issues on the campaign trail — during a news conference in the Oval Office on Friday, shortly after House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the health care bill after failing to secure enough votes before a roll call.

"We couldn't quite get there," Trump told reporters. "We were a small number of votes short. There are many people who don't realize how good our bill was."

Though the failure was a major setback for Trump's early presidency, he said Friday's turn of events was "perhaps the best thing that could happen" because "we'll end up with a truly great healthcare bill in the future after this mess known as Obamacare explodes."

ADVERTISEMENT
Trump: "perhaps the best thing that could happen is exactly what happened today bc we'll end up with a truly great… https://t.co/ypFvkrXxWB
Jim Dalrymple II @JimDalrympleII

Trump: "perhaps the best thing that could happen is exactly what happened today bc we'll end up with a truly great… https://t.co/ypFvkrXxWB

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump repeatedly described Obamacare as teetering on the edge of destruction, saying later that "it's imploding and soon will explode."

"And it's not going to be pretty," he added.

.@POTUS on Obamacare: "It's imploding and soon will explode"
Tom Namako @TomNamako

.@POTUS on Obamacare: "It's imploding and soon will explode"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump also speculated that at some point, "Democrats will come to us and say let's get together and get a great health care bill," adding that he did not feel betrayed by Republicans who refused to vote for the health care bill.

The president also pushed back against criticism regarding his time table.

"I never said repeal and replace it within 64 days," he said. "I have a long time."

ADVERTISEMENT
Trump: "I never said repeal and replace Obamacare. [...] I never said repeal it and replace it within 64 days. I ha… https://t.co/OX4HmgxqXB
Jim Dalrymple II @JimDalrympleII

Trump: "I never said repeal and replace Obamacare. [...] I never said repeal it and replace it within 64 days. I ha… https://t.co/OX4HmgxqXB

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, Trump repeatedly talked about repealing and replacing Obamacare while campaigning last year. And in a tweet in February 2016, he promised to "immediately repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act.

We will immediately repeal and replace ObamaCare - and nobody can do that like me. We will save $'s and have much better healthcare!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

We will immediately repeal and replace ObamaCare - and nobody can do that like me. We will save $'s and have much better healthcare!

Reply Retweet Favorite

But on Friday, Trump said he would "let Obamacare go its way for a little while. Then we'll see how things go."

Republicans Just Gave Up On Repealing Obamacare

buzzfeed.com


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT