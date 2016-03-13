Trump Uses Doctored Video To Connect Protester To ISIS

Trump cited an ISIS-style video when he claimed a man who rushed a stage at a rally was connected to ISIS. But the video appears to have been made just to troll the man.

Donald Trump repeatedly claimed Saturday that a man who rushed the stage during a rally in Dayton, Ohio, was "ISIS-related." It appears, however, that the GOP frontrunner was instead fooled by an old, fake video meant to mock the man.

The man, Thomas Dimassimo, was arrested by Secret Service, then released later Saturday. Trump said numerous times during a rally in Kansas City, Missouri, that the man had connections to ISIS and harshly criticized his release.

To prove there was an ISIS connection, Trump tweeted a video allegedly from Dimassimo that purportedly showed he had sympathy with the terror organization.

USSS did an excellent job stopping the maniac running to the stage. He has ties to ISIS. Should be in jail! https://t.co/tkzbHg7wyD?ssr=true

That footage, however, appears to be lifted from a video Dimassimo himself seems to have posted to YouTube. Dimassimo's video lacks the music and images typical of ISIS productions. The description also states that the protest was done in solidarity with Eric Sheppard, a Valdosta State University student who made headlines in 2015 for standing on an American flag.

But the alleged ISIS video actually appears to have been cobbled together from old footage in an attempt to troll Dimassimo.

Dimassimo spoke with local TV about the protest in April, 2015, and said it was not meant to disrespect military members for "sacrifices they made for this country." He also said he was not "anti-vet" or "anti-troops," and the report describes him as an ally of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The alleged ISIS video also includes a description written entirely in Arabic. The Arabic is badly garbled, but appears to say "Tommy D" was trying to look "cool" and as if he has big balls for standing on an American flag.

The alleged ISIS video appears to have been posted to YouTube last May by someone named Thomas Jenners, whose account has since been deleted, then taken down Saturday. But the personal insults directed at Dimassimo are uncharacteristic of ISIS media. It was also posted to Facebook, but has since been deleted.

The ISIS claims appear to have gathered steam after appearing on conservative website The Last Refuge, which on Saturday removed a story that ended up being a hoax about a black Trump supporter being murdered.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Dimassimo but did not immediately hear back Saturday.