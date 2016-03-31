BuzzFeed News

Tornadoes Tear Across Oklahoma, Causing Damage And Several Injuries

At least seven people were injured Wednesday after at least one tornado touched down near Tulsa. Numerous buildings were destroyed or suffered damage.

By Jim Dalrymple II

Headshot of Jim Dalrymple II

Jim Dalrymple II

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 31, 2016, at 12:06 a.m. ET

Posted on March 30, 2016, at 11:55 p.m. ET

A tornado touches down in Tulsa on Wednesday.
A tornado touches down in Tulsa on Wednesday.

Severe storms on Wednesday spawned at least one tornado in northeastern Oklahoma, destroying buildings and injuring several people.

Tulsa city spokesperson Kim MacLeod told BuzzFeed News seven people were transported to area hospitals with weather-related injuries, one of them in critical condition.

MacLeod said all of the city's emergency responders, including police and firefighters, were activated to deal with the destruction and were en route to affected areas.

The storm formed a few miles north of downtown Tulsa, then moved northeast, National Weather Service meteorologist Karen Hatfield told BuzzFeed News.

Tulsa area tornado earlier looking from Tulsa Airport. Pic from Danny Fritsche. #okwx @NewsOn6 @NewsOn6
Lacey Swope @LaceySwope

Tulsa area tornado earlier looking from Tulsa Airport. Pic from Danny Fritsche. #okwx @NewsOn6 @NewsOn6

Images from the area showed several collapsed homes, and others with their roofs ripped off or with broken windows.

Found two leveled houses near Persimmon and E Fox Trail Road in Owasso. Neither were occupied. #okwx
Samantha Vicent @samanthavicent

Found two leveled houses near Persimmon and E Fox Trail Road in Owasso. Neither were occupied. #okwx

It was unclear Wednesday night exactly how many tornadoes actually touched down, but Hatlfield said that preliminary reports indicated there was more than one.

An assessment to be performed Thursday will determine both the number and the strength of the tornadoes.

More damage in this area. North side of Tulsa, OK. #okwx
Jacob Dickey @jacob_dickey

More damage in this area. North side of Tulsa, OK. #okwx

Hatfield said the storm also damaged a number of under construction homes in a new subdivision.

A tornado also damaged a church, knocked down power lines, and left thousands without electricity, according to KOTV.

This might have been the craziest experience I have ever had. Go pokes and @jacob_dickey for President.
Steven Vekony ️ @StevenVekony

This might have been the craziest experience I have ever had. Go pokes and @jacob_dickey for President.

The storms prompted the National Weather Service to issue tornado warnings for multiple Oklahoma counties.

We issued this Tor warning. Cities included: Chloeta, Spavinaw and Strang #arwx #okwx
NWS Tulsa @NWStulsa

We issued this Tor warning. Cities included: Chloeta, Spavinaw and Strang #arwx #okwx

Video captured at Tulsa International Airport shows a tornado spinning to the north of a runway.

TORNADO NORTH OF AIRPORT
Brandyn @BAK_yn

TORNADO NORTH OF AIRPORT

According to Hatfield, the Tulsa area experienced a similar storm and series of tornadoes almost exactly a year ago.

"Tornadoes of this nature are not uncommon here," she added.

