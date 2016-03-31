Tornadoes Tear Across Oklahoma, Causing Damage And Several Injuries

At least seven people were injured Wednesday after at least one tornado touched down near Tulsa. Numerous buildings were destroyed or suffered damage.

A tornado touches down in Tulsa on Wednesday.

Severe storms on Wednesday spawned at least one tornado in northeastern Oklahoma, destroying buildings and injuring several people.

Tulsa city spokesperson Kim MacLeod told BuzzFeed News seven people were transported to area hospitals with weather-related injuries, one of them in critical condition.

MacLeod said all of the city's emergency responders, including police and firefighters, were activated to deal with the destruction and were en route to affected areas.

The storm formed a few miles north of downtown Tulsa, then moved northeast, National Weather Service meteorologist Karen Hatfield told BuzzFeed News.