The Trump Administration Won’t Eliminate Any National Monuments, But It Will Modify A “Handful”

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Thursday he would recommend changes to a "handful" of monuments created by former presidents.

The landscape is varied in the southern portion of Bears Ears National Monument.

The Trump administration has recommended modifying a "handful" of national monuments across the country, a controversial decision but one that still stops short of the all-out assault on public lands that many conservationists had feared.



The recommendations from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke were to be delivered to President Trump on Thursday. Though the Department of the Interior did not respond to BuzzFeed News' repeated requests for comment, Zinke told the Associated Press on Thursday morning that he would recommend changes to a "handful" of monuments.

Zinke will not recommend eliminating any monuments — a worst case scenario for many conservationists — and none will be turned over to state ownership, he told the AP.

It was not immediately clear which monuments were targeted for modification. Though the Interior Department released a "summary" of Zinke's recommendations Thursday afternoon, the document did not mention any specific sites or proposals.

Citing unnamed sources, the Washington Post reported that Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, both in Utah, and Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in Oregon would be modified.

A GOP aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed to BuzzFeed News late Thursday that changes were being recommended for Bears Ears.

However, the Interior Department did not provide a full list or answer questions about proposed changes, and several lawmakers from both Utah and Oregon told BuzzFeed News they had not been given any specifics about potential modifications.

The recommendations are part of a review of 27 national monuments that President Trump ordered in April. The review, which Zinke was tasked with carrying out, was meant to determine if large national monuments from the last two decades had been created in accordance with the law.

Though the Interior Department did not make the specifics of the review public Thursday morning, conservationists quickly criticized the expected changes. Advocacy group the Wilderness Society said in a statement that the "bogus review was all along a front for a much more ominous and well-orchestrated agenda to dismantle America’s natural treasures for the benefit of private profiteers."

And the Center for Western Priorities said in a statement that the recommendations cemented Zinke's "legacy as the most anti-park Interior Secretary in history."

Environmental group Earthjustice also criticized Zinke for not making the review public Thursday, saying in a statement that the secretary "needs to level with the American people."

"It’s only right that Secretary Zinke now tells the American people what he is thinking about doing to some of our most cherished protected lands, instead of keeping his recommendations shrouded in secrecy," the statement added.



Some conservative lawmakers, on the other hand, praised Zinke Thursday.

"I am encouraged by the recommendations to revise previous designations that were inconsistent with the law and outside the Act's size limitations," Rep. Rob Bishop, a Utah Republican, said in a statement.

During the review, Zinke recommended no changes to half a dozen monuments that together cover more than 2.6 million acres. Those decisions hinted that the Trump administration might take a moderate position on public lands and the West.

But Zinke also recommended shrinking Bears Ears in a preliminary report. Obama designated the 1.3-million-acre area in December, but faced pushback from local lawmakers, ranchers, and conservatives.