The Rock, Misty Copeland, And Steph Curry Slam Under Armour CEO's Trump Comments

The three celebrities all have endorsement deals with the athletic clothing company, which came under heavy criticism after CEO Kevin Plank called President Trump an "asset" for the US.

Athletic clothier Under Armour is facing a barrage of criticism from three of the highest profile celebrities it sponsors after the company's CEO praised President Trump.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank on Tuesday referred to Trump as “a real asset for the country" and lauded his plans “make bold decisions and be really decisive.” The comments prompted promises of a boycott from critics of the president.

On Wednesday, both ballerina Misty Copeland and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry — who have sponsorship deals with Under Armour — came out against Plank's comments. Copeland wrote in an Instagram post that she has "always appreciated the great support" from the company, but that "I strongly disagree with Kevin Plank's recent comments in support of Trump."

On Thursday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined Copeland and Curry.



With criticism mounting, the company released a statement to the Baltimore Sun on Friday calling immigration "a source of strength" for the US.

"This is what we believe. Under Armour and Kevin Plank are for job creation and American manufacturing capabilities. We believe building should be focused on much needed education, transportation, technology and urban infrastructure investment," the statement said. "We are against a travel ban and believe that immigration is a source of strength, diversity and innovation for global companies based in America like Under Armour."

Copeland, who is the first black principle dancer in the history of the American Ballet Theatre, said she had "spoken at length with Kevin" and that "it is important to me that he, and UA, take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values."