SpaceX Landed A Rocket On A Drone Ship In The Atlantic For The First Time

The Falcon 9 landed upright on a floating pad Friday after launching a mission to space. The landing is an important milestone for the company.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Friday.

SpaceX successfully landed a Falcon 9 rocket on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean Friday afternoon, an important victory for the company after several failed attempts.

The landing followed a successful launch for a mission to resupply the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket was carrying SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, which had been loaded with nearly 7,000 pounds of supplies and gear for the space station.

After carrying the cargo into orbit, the Falcon 9 returned to Earth.

The Dragon spacecraft should reach the space station on Sunday.