“Racists For Trump” Burn Crosses On "SNL"

The ad lampooned the GOP frontrunner's comments about Muslims, support among white supremacists, and frequent comparisons to fascism.

The ad featured interviews with average-seeming Americans talking about their support for Trump. Or at least, they seemed like average Americans until the camera pulled out to reveal that they were actually Nazis.

Trump's rise to frontrunner status has been polarizing, prompting a #NeverTrump hashtag as well as frequent accusations that the GOP hopeful represents the growth of extremism — even as he continues to win primaries and caucuses.

This week, Mitt Romney slammed Trump for his positions, style, and history. Romney's comments captured the frustration many establishment Republicans have with their current frontrunner, and led to speculation that Trump could be stopped at a contested GOP convention.