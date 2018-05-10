Remains Possibly Belonging To A Girl Killed When Her Family SUV Plunged Off A Cliff Have Been Found

Toxicology reports found that three of the children had diphenhydramine, an active ingredient in Benadryl, in their blood at the time of the crash.

In the first major break in the case in weeks, the skeletal remains of a human foot have been found inside a girl's shoe near the spot where at least six members of a family died when their SUV sped off a remote cliff in Northern California.

A local resident found the remains Wednesday on a Mendocino County beach about a mile north of the March 26 crash site. The remains were discovered inside a girl's shoe that was tangled up in a pair of jeans, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Investigators are performing DNA testing on the remains to determine if they belong to one of the two still-missing members of the Hart family.

Two parents and at least four of their children died in the crash. Investigators have said mother Jennifer Hart, 38, was behind the wheel, and toxicology reports later found she was drunk at the time of her death. Toxicology reports also found that Hart's wife, 38-year-old Sarah Hart, and three of the children in the vehicle had diphenhydramine, an active ingredient in Benadryl, in their blood at the time of the crash.

Two members of the family — including Devonte Hart, the subject of a widely viewed photo from an Oregon Black Lives Matter protest in 2014 — remain missing.

