Violence Erupts At Trump Rally In Richmond, 5 Arrested

Violence Erupts At Trump Rally In Richmond, 5 Arrested

Tensions appeared to escalate Friday night when a Trump supporter entered a crowd of protesters and began shouting. Police said five people were taken into custody.

By Jim Dalrymple II and Ellie Hall

Last updated on June 10, 2016, at 10:26 p.m. ET

Posted on June 10, 2016, at 9:48 p.m. ET

Fighting erupted Friday night outside a Donald Trump rally in Richmond, Virginia, prompting police to quickly detain five people.

Protestors have left holding area outside the rally and are now marching through the streets:
Ellie Hall @ellievhall

Protestors have left holding area outside the rally and are now marching through the streets:

The violence broke out near the Richmond Coliseum, where the Republican presidential candidate was holding an event with supporters. Images from the scene showed a crowd tussling with a line of police officers.

Moments ago outside Trump rally in Richmond, VA:
Ellie Hall @ellievhall

Moments ago outside Trump rally in Richmond, VA:

Tensions initially appeared to escalate when a Trump supporter entered a crowd of protesters and began shouting.

Violence at Richmond Trump rally, Part 1: Trump supporter goes into protest area, taunts protesters:
Ellie Hall @ellievhall

Violence at Richmond Trump rally, Part 1: Trump supporter goes into protest area, taunts protesters:

Shortly after the violence began, police tweeted that they had detained five people. One of those people was charged with disorderly conduct.

VIDEO: #Trump supporter being arrested in Richmond
Tim Pool @Timcast

VIDEO: #Trump supporter being arrested in Richmond

Protesters later marched through the streets of downtown Richmond, while police in riot gear formed lines.

#TrumpRVA
Graham Moomaw @gmoomaw

#TrumpRVA

Shields out #TrumpRVa
Graham Moomaw @gmoomaw

Shields out #TrumpRVa

Left the rally for commotion outside, 200 or so marching through downtown Richmond
Vaughn Hillyard @VaughnHillyard

Left the rally for commotion outside, 200 or so marching through downtown Richmond

Friday's rally and protest also drew a variety of unusual political signs, one of which accused the candidate of hating "taco Tuesday."

Protester George Love holds a sign outside the Trump rally in Richmond.
Steve Helber / AP

Protester George Love holds a sign outside the Trump rally in Richmond.

Another sign, from inside the rally, expressed interest in memes.

Trump campaign staffer just said these signs can't be displayed here
Ben Jacobs @Bencjacobs

Trump campaign staffer just said these signs can't be displayed here

And still another protest poster shared a scatalogical poem.

By far the most original sign I've seen from the anti-Trump protestors here in Richmond:
Ellie Hall @ellievhall

By far the most original sign I've seen from the anti-Trump protestors here in Richmond:

