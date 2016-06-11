Violence Erupts At Trump Rally In Richmond, 5 Arrested
Tensions appeared to escalate Friday night when a Trump supporter entered a crowd of protesters and began shouting. Police said five people were taken into custody.
Fighting erupted Friday night outside a Donald Trump rally in Richmond, Virginia, prompting police to quickly detain five people.
The violence broke out near the Richmond Coliseum, where the Republican presidential candidate was holding an event with supporters. Images from the scene showed a crowd tussling with a line of police officers.
Tensions initially appeared to escalate when a Trump supporter entered a crowd of protesters and began shouting.
Shortly after the violence began, police tweeted that they had detained five people. One of those people was charged with disorderly conduct.
Protesters later marched through the streets of downtown Richmond, while police in riot gear formed lines.
Friday's rally and protest also drew a variety of unusual political signs, one of which accused the candidate of hating "taco Tuesday."
Another sign, from inside the rally, expressed interest in memes.
And still another protest poster shared a scatalogical poem.
