Senior Russian Officials Reportedly Celebrated Trump's Win

Senior Russian officials celebrated Donald Trump's win in the November presidential election, according to a classified intelligence report delivered Thursday to President Obama.



The celebrations were reportedly discovered in communications intercepted by US intelligence officials. The report, on Russian hacking and cyberactivity, has not been made public, but unnamed officials spoke about it to multiple news organizations.

The Washington Post described the celebrations as an "ebullient reaction" that helped US intelligence officials conclude that Russia tried to meddle in the election. An official also told the Post that the Russians “were as surprised as the rest of the world" by the election's outcome.



“The Russians felt pretty good about what happened on Nov. 8 and they also felt pretty good about what they did,” an official told the paper.



According to Reuters, US officials believe Russia went from trying to discredit the election process to focusing “almost exclusively” on Democratic targets. The shift happened as early leaks attracted attention that negatively impacted Hillary Clinton's campaign.

"By October, it had become clear that the Russians were trying to help the Trump campaign,” an unnamed official told Reuters.



Intercepted information also showed "Russian government planning and direction of a multifaceted campaign by Moscow to undermine the integrity of the American political system," an official told NBC News.