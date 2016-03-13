Police Use Pepper Spray Against Trump Protesters In Kansas City

Trump describes how he was ready to punch a person who rushed the stage during an election rally earlier in the day as he speaks to a crowd in Kansas City Saturday.

As you can see, we were far from what happened and were not involved but he in walked up spraying us

Kansas City resident Chris Stokes, 33, shot the video. Stokes told BuzzFeed News the incident came after a generally peaceful demonstration outside the GOP frontrunner's rally at the Midland Theatre.

Protesters had been asked to stay on the sidewalks, Stokes said. During the evening, they had been on one side of the street while rally attendees lined up on the other side, he said.

As the night wore on, a group of four or five protesters who "were a little bit more radical seeming" encouraged people to lock arms and walk into the street. As that was happening, Stokes said, a group of officers fired their pepper spray.

After the crowd was sprayed, "everything went back to peaceful really fast," Stokes added.

"Basically the overall vibe from everybody I talked to afterward was, 'I can't believe that just happened,'" he added.

When asked why he decided to protest, Stokes — who is considering supporting either Bernie Sanders or Hillary Clinton — said Trump "stands for everything I'm against."