A Bus Carrying Members Of A Junior Canadian Hockey Team Crashed, Killing 16 People

The Humboldt Broncos were en route to a game against the Nipawin Hawks when their bus collided with another vehicle Friday, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

The Humboldt Broncos were en route to a game against the Nipawin Hawks when their bus collided with a tractor-trailer at around 5 p.m., 30 kilometers or some 18 miles north of Tisdale.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said early Saturday that 14 of the 29 people on the bus were killed, including the driver, and that the other 15 passengers had been hospitalized, with three in a critical condition. Authorities later provided an update saying that 15 people had died.

On Wednesday afternoon, the family of Dayna Brons, an athletic therapist for the Broncos, confirmed in a statement that the 25-year-old had died after being injured in the crash, raising the death toll to 16.

The truck driver was not injured and was released by police after questioning.



"It's too early to comment on the cause of the collision," said Curtis Zablocki, the assistant commissioner of the RCMP on Saturday.

The Broncos are part of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and play at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan.



On Sunday, police confirmed the names of the victims killed in the crash, including Darcy Haugan, the Bronco's 42-year-old head coach; the assistant coach, 27-year-old Mark Cross; as well as the team captain Logan Schatz, 20; and his teammates Adam Herold, 16; Jaxon Joseph, 20; Logan Hunter 18; Conner Lukan, 21; Jacob Leicht, 18; Evan Thomas, 18; and Stephen Wack, 21.

On Monday, Saskatchewan's Justice Ministry identified their teammate Parker Tobin, 18, as another victim of the crash.

The driver of the bus, 59-year-old Glen Doerksen, was also killed, as was the team's play-by-play announcer, 29-year-old Tyler Bieber and Brody Hinz, 18, who was interning for Bieber at a Humboldt radio station.

On Sunday, the family of Broncos player Logan Boulet told the Global News that they had taken the 21-year-old off life support and his donated organs would help give "new hope to at least six different people."

"Logan made it clear previously that he signed his donor card as soon as he turned 21. Even in his eventual passing, he will be a selfless hero," his father, Toby Boulet, said in a statement.