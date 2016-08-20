Lochte's Teammates Say This Is What Actually Happened That Night In Rio

US Olympic swimmers Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger said gold medalist Ryan Lochte damaged a gas station, leading to an altercation with armed guards, which was later falsely characterized as a robbery.

US Olympic swimmers Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger, speaking out for the first time since their teammate Ryan Lochte falsely claimed they and two other Americans were robbed at gunpoint in Rio de Janeiro, apologized to their team and offered a new account of what occurred during the Sunday morning incident that has made headlines around the world.



Bentz, 20, laid out his version of events — which has resulted in a police investigation and $11,000 payment after Lochte first claimed he was held up at gunpoint — in a statement Friday. On Saturday, teammate Conger released a statement of his own that mirrored most of Bentz's account.

In his statement, Bentz offered an apology to the United States Olympic Committee and his team for drawing attention away from the Games, saying he "was never a suspect in the case from the beginning (Brazilian law enforcement officials saw me only as a witness)."



He then provided a play-by-play of what happened Sunday morning around 6 a.m., beginning with Bentz, Lochte, Conger, and Jimmy Feigen heading back to the Olympic village after an event.

According to Bentz, the four swimmers were in a taxi when they pulled over at a convenience store to use the restroom.

"There was no restroom inside, so we foolishly relieved ourselves on the backside of the building behind some bushes," Bentz said.



While behind the building, Bentz saw Lochte ripped a "framed metal advertisement" off a brick wall and throw it to the ground. Bentz was "unsure why" Lochte pulled the ad down.

The four men then returned to their taxi and were confronted by two armed security guards. According to Bentz, the guards initially had their guns holstered but drew them while shouting at the Olympians to sit on the sidewalk. An argument between Lochte and the guards then ensued.

"Again, I cannot speak to his actions," Bentz said, "but Ryan stood up and began to yell at the guards. After Jack and I both tugged at him in an attempt to get him to sit back down, Ryan and the security guards had a heated verbal exchange, but no physical contact was made."



Later, a man Bentz believed to be a customer at the store approached and offered to serve as a translator between the swimmers and the guards.

"Through the interpreter, one of the guards said that we needed to pay them in order to leave," Bentz recalls. "I gave them what I had in my wallet, which was a $20 bill, and Jimmy gave them 100 Reals, which is about $50 in total."



According to Bentz, the guards then lowered their guns and gestured for the men to leave. Bentz, Lochte, Feigen, and Conger then walked a block, picked up another taxi, and returned to the Olympic village.