Georgia Lawmakers Just Passed A Bill That Punishes Delta Airlines For Ditching The NRA

Lawmakers in Georgia passed a bill Thursday that denies Delta Airlines millions of dollars in tax breaks, just days after the Atlanta-based airline announced it would no longer give preferential treatment to the National Rifle Association.



The state's Republican-dominated House and Senate both overwhelmingly approved the bill, which removed a sales tax exemption on jet fuel. The tax break would have been worth about $40 million to Delta, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has criticized the controversy over the tax break, but also previously said he plans to sign the bill.

Friday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian put out a statement responding to the legislation.



"We are not taking sides," he wrote. "Our objective in removing any implied affiliation with the NRA was to remove Delta from this debate."

"While Delta’s intent was to remain neutral, some elected officials in Georgia tied our decision to a pending jet fuel tax exemption, threatening to eliminate it unless we reversed course," he continued. "Our decision was not made for economic gain and our values are not for sale. We are in the process of a review to end group discounts for any group of a politically divisive nature."

The CEO also said the company remained proud to have its headquarters located in Atlanta and expressed its support for the Second Amendment, along with the rest of the Constitution.

Delta announced last week that it was ending discounted rates for the NRA.