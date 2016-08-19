Four US Swimmers To Face Disciplinary Committee Over False Robbery Story

The International Olympic Committee will investigate Ryan Lochte and three other swimmers who fabricated a story about being held up at gunpoint.

US swimmer Jimmy Feigen left Brazil Friday, even as he and three other Olympians were set to face an international disciplinary commission for fabricating a story about being robbed a gunpoint.

Feigen's departure was approved, and his passport returned, after he paid nearly $11,000 to charity, the Associated Press reported. His passport had been seized for his role in fabricating a story about being held up at gunpoint in Rio de Janeiro.

Also Friday, the International Olympic Committee formed a disciplinary commission to investigate the actions of Feigen, 26, as well as fellow swimmers Ryan Lochte, 32, Gunnar Bentz, 20, and Jack Conger, 21, according to the AP. The commission was organized the same day Lochte apologized for falsely claiming he and the other swimmers were held up by a man impersonating police.

The swimmers' story about being robbed began to fall apart as police reviewed surveillence footage and talked to witnesses. Police eventually said that Lochte was acting "out of control" and that one of the swimmers vandalized a gas station restroom.

Brazilian authorities indicted Lochte and Feigen for falsely reporting a crime. Bentz and Conger were not indicted and were allowed to leave Brazil Thursday after providing statements to law enforcement.