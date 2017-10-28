First Charges Reportedly Filed In Mueller Investigation Into Russian Election Meddling

The charges approved by a federal grand jury in Washington were reportedly filed Friday, but remain sealed.

The first charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election were reportedly filed on Friday, marking the most significant development yet in the inquiry that began last year.



The charges approved by a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, remained sealed Friday evening, meaning it was not immediately known what they entailed or who they were against, CNN reported, citing sources briefed on the matter. The people facing charges, it said, could be taken into custody as early as Monday. Reuters, the Wall Street Journal, and NBC News later confirmed the report.

Asked about the reports of a grand jury indictment, John Dowd, a lawyer representing Trump in the probes, told BuzzFeed News in an email that he had no information.

"Know nothing," he wrote.



A spokesperson for Mueller replied, "we are declining to comment on the CNN story."

Lawyers representing Donald Trump Jr., former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner did not respond to BuzzFeed News requests for comment.



The investigation, which began last year, is seeking to determine Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election, as well as if anyone in Trump's campaign colluded with the Kremlin. Former FBI Director James Comey led the investigation until he was fired by Trump in May.

Comey's firing ignited significant controversy. At the time, Trump cited the FBI director's handling of the investigation into Clinton's emails as the reason for removing him. But the move raised serious questions about a president removing the head of the FBI during an investigation that could involve the president. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wondered "were these investigations getting too close to home for the president?"

After Comey's dismissal, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller to lead the investigation. By June, Trump himself was reportedly under investigation for obstruction of justice.

In July, FBI agents reportedly raided Manafort's home. During the raid, investigators served a no-knock search warrant and seized material related to the Russian investigation, the Washington Post reported.

Manafort's attorneys told Fox News on Friday night they had not been informed their client had been indicted.