Sen. Elizabeth Warren Endorses Hillary Clinton

The Massachusetts senator and liberal standard bearer endorsed Clinton on Thursday, hours after Obama announced his support for the candidate.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who became a darling of the left after being elected in 2012, endorsed Hillary Clinton's presidential bid Thursday evening.

"I am ready to get in this fight and work my heart out for Hillary Clinton to become the next president of the United States, and to make sure that Donald Trump never gets any place close to the White House," she said on MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show.

Warren, 66, has not ruled out running as Clinton's vice president if she is asked — though she is not currently interested in the job, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing several sources close to the senator.

On Thursday, Maddow asked Warren if she was prepared to be the vice president, noting that the point of the job is to step into the presidency if the need arises.

"Yes I do," Warren replied.