Despite Controversies, Trump's Most Ardent Supporters Remain Loyal

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Donald Trump is weathering one of the most bruising weeks of his presidential campaign, drawing withering criticism for attacking the parents of a fallen US soldier and facing rumors of campaign disarray, but for scores of his most ardent supporters he remains the only candidate worth backing.



The Republican presidential nominee held two events Wednesday in Florida, both packed with crowds of supporters. At a town hall in Daytona Beach, two separate lines snaked around a convention hall as thousands braved crushing heat and humidity for a chance to see the candidate. At a second event in Jacksonville, thousands more filled an arena to near capacity.

For most of the dozens of attendees who spoke Wednesday with BuzzFeed News, Trump's widely criticized remarks about the parents of Capt. Humayun Khan — a Muslim-American soldier who died in Iraq in 2004 — were non-issues.

Dylan Detoma, a 17-year-old Trump supporter from Palm Beach, said he got his news from YouTube and the controversy surrounding the candidate's comments hadn't reached his radar yet. Another supporter, Tom Russell of Daytona Beach, said he had heard about the feud, but suspected Trump's remarks had been "taken out of context." And Gail Fornino of Ormond Beach said she was focused more on the candidate's key issues.

"I want to feel safe and secure in our country," Fornino added. "And I think that people need to be here legally."

A handful of other Trump supporters said they had been following the Khan controversy, with some saying they were annoyed by their candidate's criticism of a military family. But most of them chalked Trump's comments up to his bluntness and refusal to be politically correct — attributes they otherwise admired.

"He's got a big mouth," Barbara Smith told BuzzFeed News outside the Daytona Beach event. "The Khans are heroes. But I want Trump to be president because we need change."

