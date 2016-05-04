Artist Who Painted Donald Trump With Tiny Penis Says She Was Attacked By Trump Supporter

Illma Gore said a man jumped out of a car, punched her in the face, and yelled, "Trump 2016."

Artist Illma Gore, whose nude portrait of Donald Trump swept the internet earlier this year, was violently attacked last week by an apparent supporter of the Republican presidential candidate.

Gore, 24, told BuzzFeed News the assault happened Friday afternoon near La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles. As she walked home from an art supplies store, several people in a passing black Honda Civic yelled, "Trump 2016." Gore said she tried to ignore the car, but it soon came to a stop nearby.

"As I walked past, a man got out of the passenger door and hit me and yelled, 'Trump 2016,'" Gore said. She described the man as white, thin, and wearing shorts and a red beanie.

Gore said after the assault she called police and filed a report, which she provided to BuzzFeed News. The report describes the altercation as battery.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department could not provide BuzzFeed News with additional information about the incident.