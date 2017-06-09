A Speeding Truck Plowed Into Two DC Police Officers And A Government Employee

The driver was later arrested. Police also recovered an assault rifle from the scene, but said there was no indication it was a "terrorist-related event."

Witnesses say this truck hit several individuals in Adams Morgan before crashing into garbage truck on Adams Mill R… https://t.co/Sj2JKsl1Mt

Two Washington, DC, police officers and a government employee were injured Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash that ended with authorities arresting two people and finding an assault rifle inside their vehicle.



The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the Adams Morgan neighborhood. According to Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham, a person driving a truck at a high rate of speed struck two on-duty bike officers and a District Department of Transportation employee. The driver then proceeded down the street until the truck crashed into a parked sanitation vehicle.

Newsham said Friday morning that officers recovered an assault rifle from the truck that struck the officers. After conducting interviews and performing background checks, police "do not have any information to suggest that this was a terrorist-related event," he said.

"I will reiterate the fact that there is, at this point, absolutely no link to suggest that this is terrorist-related," Newsham added.

Police identified the two suspects as Dwayne Nicholas Taylor, 23, and Brandon Figures-Mormon, 22. Mormon was charged with assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm. Taylor was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm. Both suspects were transported to a hospital with injuries.



One of the officers was taken to the hospital in "very critical condition" and on Friday Newsham tweeted he remained critical but stable. The other officer was in fair condition.

Images from the scene showed a major response from police and emergency workers.

