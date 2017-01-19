A "Queer Dance Party" Erupted Outside Mike Pence's DC Home

The dancing was part of a protest march to the home where the vice president-elect is staying.

A group of protesters and LGBT activists convened near the Washington, DC, home of Vice President-elect Mike Pence Wednesday night to hold a "queer dance party."

The dancing was part of a march through DC that eventually arrived outside the home that Pence is staying in until he moves into the official vice-presidential residence — the United States Naval Observatory. Demonstrators have been gathering in DC this week to protest Donald Trump, his administration, and his likely policies.

Dance protest has arrived - now dancing a half a block from Mike Pence's rental house. Were chanting "Daddy Pence,… https://t.co/Am89CFVeH1

During the gathering, witnesses said, participants were chanting, "Daddy Pence, come dance."

At least one man danced atop a vehicle in the street.

Queer dance party is heading over to Mike Pence's house to dance their butts off #wearehereandwewilldance… https://t.co/3a1fzbcT6c

Pence has been frequently criticized for his positions on LGBT issues.

In 2015, Pence signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which critics said would allow discrimination against LGBT people. He has also repeatedly backed legislation meant to ban same-sex marriage, and in 2000 expressed support for so-called "conversion therapy" meant to change people's sexual orientation.

Last year, Pence also resisted President Obama's guidelines on discrimination against transgender kids at schools.

Criticism of Pence recently grabbed headlines when he attended the musical Hamilton, prompting the cast to speak directly to him from the stage.

“We truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us,” actor Brandon Victor Dixon said. “This is one American story told by a diverse group of men and women of different colors, creeds, and orientations.”

