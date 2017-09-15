A CNN Anchor Had To Abruptly End An Interview After A Guest Repeatedly Brought Up Boobs

"This is done. This conversation is over. Yanking mics, bye. See ya. That was entirely inappropriate."

A Fox Sports Radio host said Friday afternoon on CNN that the only two things he completely believes in are the "First Amendment and boobs" — prompting the network anchor to abruptly end the segment and apologize to viewers for his "entirely inappropriate" remarks.



Clay Travis — who hosts a show on Fox Sports Radio, offers commentary for Fox on TV, and is also the cofounder of popular sports website Outkick the Coverage — made the comment while speaking on CNN Newsroom with host Brooke Baldwin. Travis, Baldwin, and former ESPN editor Keith Reed were discussing calls by the White House for ESPN to fire host Jemele Hill after she called President Trump a bigot and white supremacist on Twitter.

"I'm a First Amendment absolutist. I believe in only two things completely," Travis said after Baldwin asked him about the ESPN controversy. "The First Amendment and boobs."

Minutes later, a shocked Baldwin abruptly ended the conversation, saying, "I apologize for him and that."

"I'm done, I'm sorry," Baldwin said. "This is done. This conversation is over. Yanking mics, bye. See ya. That was entirely inappropriate."

Prior to being cut off, Travis spent several minutes defending and repeating his "boobs" comments while Baldwin and Reed watched in apparent disbelief. After the first mention of breasts, Baldwin stopped him and asked for clarification.

"I just want to make sure I heard you correctly, as a woman anchoring the show," Baldwin interjected. "What did you just say? You believe in the First Amendment and b-double-o-b-s?"



"Boobs," Travis reiterated. "Two things that have only never let me down in this entire country's history, the First Amendment and boobs. So those are the only two things I believe in absolutely in the country."

Travis then resumed discussing the ESPN controversy while Baldwin looked on in apparent disbelief. Moments later, Reed said that he was "astonished at almost everything I just heard."

Finally, Baldwin ended the segment.

Though the exchange on CNN ended abruptly, Baldwin soon tweeted that Travis's comments were "never okay."