9 Things We Saw At The Donald Trump Rally In North Carolina

Jim Dalrymple II / BuzzFeed News

Judy Helms hadn't decided who to vote for and avoided following the primaries. But, with the two nominations essentially clinched, she was looking to choose her candidate.

Helms wistfully noted that she wasn't particularly happy with either candidate, adding that health care and national security were among the issues that matter most to her.

"It'd be nice if there was some unity," she said, "like in the old days."