9 Things We Saw At The Donald Trump Rally In North Carolina

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee spoke Tuesday night in Greensboro, North Carolina. An over-capacity crowd of supporters showed up, as well as 60 to 70 protesters.

By Jim Dalrymple II

Posted on June 14, 2016, at 11:29 p.m. ET

1. A shirt that read "Hillary sucks but not like Monica."

Several men were walking through the parking lot of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex selling these T-shirts, which said "Trump that bitch" on the back. The shirts were among the significant amount of Trump-themed (but mostly bootleg) merchandise for sale outside the rally.

2. This young woman being taken into custody by police.

Police did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for the total number of arrests Tuesday night, but at least three people could be seen being taken into custody by officers.

3. A poop emoji protest sign.

The sign was the work of Amelia Poovey. The reverse side of the sign read &quot;chump.&quot; Poovey was protesting with Adam Casey, left, who when asked why he came out said Trump is &quot;an orange shambling bag of carbon and water.&quot;
4. A whole bunch of drummers.

The drummers marched with the anti-Trump group.

5. This terrifying Donald Trump mask.

It was for sale at what looked like a small, improvised Trump-themed flea market outside the rally.
6. An actual undecided voter.

Judy Helms hadn&#x27;t decided who to vote for and avoided following the primaries. But, with the two nominations essentially clinched, she was looking to choose her candidate. Helms wistfully noted that she wasn&#x27;t particularly happy with either candidate, adding that health care and national security were among the issues that matter most to her.&quot;It&#x27;d be nice if there was some unity,&quot; she said, &quot;like in the old days.&quot;
7. This sign, that...had a lot going on.

The man holding the sign, who asked only to be identified as Jason, said he and a group of other people came to the rally to &quot;keep the peace&quot; and &quot;protect the First Amendment.&quot; Like other members of the group, Jason declined to give his opinion about the candidates and said that he didn&#x27;t care if demonstrators were liberal or conservative, as long as they remained peaceful. When asked what he would do if violence did break out, Jason said If someone attacked a member of his group, &quot;there will be an extreme amount of violence.&quot;
8. People who stood with the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting.

Christina Fuller, a Trump supporter, called the Orlando massacre a tragedy.“We need to close the borders,” she said. “Saturday is a perfect example.&quot;
9. A police officer toting what looked like a PepperBall gun.

Aside from a few arrests, the protest was fairly peaceful compared to other recent demonstrations that have taken place outside Trump rallies.Law enforcement officers also appeared to be well-prepared for greater unrest Tuesday, with at least one armed with what appeared to be a pepper spray projectile launcher.
