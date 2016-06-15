9 Things We Saw At The Donald Trump Rally In North Carolina
The presumptive Republican presidential nominee spoke Tuesday night in Greensboro, North Carolina. An over-capacity crowd of supporters showed up, as well as 60 to 70 protesters.
1. A shirt that read "Hillary sucks but not like Monica."
Several men were walking through the parking lot of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex selling these T-shirts, which said "Trump that bitch" on the back. The shirts were among the significant amount of Trump-themed (but mostly bootleg) merchandise for sale outside the rally.
2. This young woman being taken into custody by police.
3. A poop emoji protest sign.
4. A whole bunch of drummers.
ADVERTISEMENT
5. This terrifying Donald Trump mask.
6. An actual undecided voter.
7. This sign, that...had a lot going on.
8. People who stood with the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting.
9. A police officer toting what looked like a PepperBall gun.
-
Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.