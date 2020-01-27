10 US Cities You Need To Visit If You Love Books
*furiously searches for flights to Massachusetts*
After sifting through cities with a population above 50,000 and "at least one retail bookstore, used or rare bookseller, public library or institutional library," Apartment Guide released a list of the best cities in America for book lovers based on "the ratio of book-related establishments per 100,000 residents in each." Here's what they found.
1. Cambridge, Massachusetts
2. Berkeley, California
3. Pensacola, Florida
4. Ann Arbor, Michigan
5. Chapel Hill, North Carolina
6. Santa Fe, New Mexico
7. Marietta, Georgia
8. St. Louis, Missouri
9. Cincinnati, Ohio
10. Birmingham, Alabama
-
Contact Jillian Karande at jillian.karande@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.