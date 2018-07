Here's How The Capital Gazette Paid Tribute To Its Own Murdered Staff

The Capital Gazette paid tribute on Friday, June 29, to the five staff members who were killed when a gunman opened fire at its Annapolis, Maryland, office.

On Thursday afternoon, Jarrod Ramos, 38, stormed the newsroom and opened fire at employees of the paper. He killed five people and injured two others. He was charged Friday with five counts of first-degree murder.

Just after midnight Friday, the newspaper confirmed in a tweet that it would be printing Friday's issue as scheduled, saying, "Yes, we're putting out a damn paper tomorrow."