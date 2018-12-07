BuzzFeed News

Here Are The Nominees For The 2019 Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga snagged two nominations for her song “Shallow,” featured in the film A Star Is Born. Janelle Monáe learned of her Album of the Year nomination live while presenting nominees on CBS.

By Jessica Simeone

Posted on December 7, 2018, at 9:21 a.m. ET

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards Friday morning with the help of Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, and Shawn Mendes.

Monáe found out she'd been nominated for Album of the Year live on CBS This Morning. “Oh my god, really?” she said, tearing up.

CBS This Morning @CBSThisMorning

JUST REVEALED: The #GRAMMYs nominees for “Album of the year” are: ➡️“Invasion of Privacy” ➡️“By the Way, I Forgive You” ➡️“Scorpion” ➡️ “H.E.R.” ➡️“Beerbongs &amp; Bentleys" ➡️“Dirty Computer” ➡️“Golden Hour,” ➡️“Black Panther: The Album"

New this year is the expansion of the four biggest categories — Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year — from five to eight nominees.

The 61st Grammy Awards will air Feb. 10 on CBS.

Album of the Year

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi BBy the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi CarlileScorpion — DrakeH.E.R. — H.E.R.Beerbongs &amp; Bentleys — Post MaloneDirty Computer — Janelle MonáeGolden Hour — Kacey Musgraves Black Panther: The Album — Soundtrack
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album — Soundtrack

Record of the Year

“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile“This Is America” — Childish Gambino“God’s Plan” — Drake“Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper“All the Stars” — Kendrick Lamar and SZA“Rockstar” — Post Malone feat. 21 Savage“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey
“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” — Drake

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All the Stars” — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey

Song of the Year

“All the Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith, and Solána Rowe “Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels, and Noah Shebib“In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes, and Geoffrey Warburton“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha, and Anton Zaslavski“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt“This Is America” — Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson
“All the Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith, and Solána Rowe

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane

“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels, and Noah Shebib

“In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes, and Geoffrey Warburton

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth

“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha, and Anton Zaslavski

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt

“This Is America” — Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Best New Artist

Chloe X HalleLuke CombsGreta Van FleetH.E.R.Dua LipaMargo PriceBebe Rexha Jorja Smith
Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best R&B Album

Sex &amp; Cigarettes —Toni BraxtonGood Thing — Leon BridgesHonestly — Lalah HathawayH.E.R. — H.E.R.Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton
Sex & Cigarettes —Toni Braxton

Good Thing — Leon Bridges

Honestly — Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton

Best Country Album

Unapologetically — Kelsea BalleriniPort Saint Joe — Brothers OsborneGirl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBrydeGolden Hour — Kacey MusgravesFrom a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila — Camila CabelloMeaning of Life — Kelly ClarksonSweetener — Ariana GrandeShawn Mendes — Shawn MendesBeautiful Trauma — PinkReputation — Taylor Swift
Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — Pink

Reputation — Taylor Swift

Find a full list of Grammy nominees here.

