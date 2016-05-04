BuzzFeed News

U.S. Front Pages Day After Trump Becomes Presumptive GOP Nominee

"Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to mourn the GOP..."

By Jessica Simeone

Posted on May 4, 2016, at 7:50 a.m. ET

1. New York Daily News

Newseum.org

2. New York Post

Newseum.org

3. The Washington Post

Newseum.org

4. The New York Times

Newseum.org
5. Boston Herald

Newseum.org

6. The Wall Street Journal

Newseum.org

7. Chicago Sun-Times

Newseum.org

8. Los Angeles Times

Newseum.org
9. USA Today

Newseum.org

10. Los Angeles Daily News

Newseum.org

11. The Star-Ledger

Newseum.org

12. The Washington Times

Newseum.org
