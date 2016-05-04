U.S. Front Pages Day After Trump Becomes Presumptive GOP Nominee
"Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to mourn the GOP..."
1. New York Daily News
2. New York Post
3. The Washington Post
4. The New York Times
5. Boston Herald
6. The Wall Street Journal
7. Chicago Sun-Times
8. Los Angeles Times
9. USA Today
10. Los Angeles Daily News
11. The Star-Ledger
12. The Washington Times
