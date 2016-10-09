Clinton Ally Offers To Pay Legal Fees For "Apprentice" Leakers

The head of a pro-Clinton SuperPAC suggested Sunday he's willing to pay a "leak fee" for damaging footage of Trump.

"If a $5 million 'leak fee' is what stands between truth and total Trump implosion, sign me up,” said David Brock, the founder of American Bridge and a leading Clinton ally, in an email to BuzzFeed News.

Brock was referring to a tweet from producer Chris Nee, who said she’d been told Apprentice staffers were intimidated by a $5 million “leak fee.”