Clinton Ally Offers To Pay Legal Fees For "Apprentice" Leakers

The head of a pro-Clinton SuperPAC suggested Sunday he's willing to pay a "leak fee" for damaging footage of Trump.

By Jessica Simeone

Posted on October 9, 2016, at 4:46 p.m. ET

The head of a pro-Clinton SuperPAC suggested Sunday that he would cover the legal expenses of staffers on the show The Apprentice who leak damaging footage of Donald Trump.

"If a $5 million 'leak fee' is what stands between truth and total Trump implosion, sign me up,” said David Brock, the founder of American Bridge and a leading Clinton ally, in an email to BuzzFeed News.

Brock was referring to a tweet from producer Chris Nee, who said she’d been told Apprentice staffers were intimidated by a $5 million “leak fee.”

I don't have the tapes. I've signed a Burnett contract &amp; know leak fee is 5 mill. Hearing from producers/crew N word is the "much worse".

Mark Burnett, the producer of The Apprentice, is under increasing pressure to release the tapes since an Access Hollywood outtake sent Trump’s campaign reeling Friday.

But Burnett, a source told BuzzFeed News, backs Trump and has threatened staffers with legal action over any leaks.

