Clinton Ally Offers To Pay Legal Fees For "Apprentice" Leakers
The head of a pro-Clinton SuperPAC suggested Sunday he's willing to pay a "leak fee" for damaging footage of Trump.
The head of a pro-Clinton SuperPAC suggested Sunday that he would cover the legal expenses of staffers on the show The Apprentice who leak damaging footage of Donald Trump.
"If a $5 million 'leak fee' is what stands between truth and total Trump implosion, sign me up,” said David Brock, the founder of American Bridge and a leading Clinton ally, in an email to BuzzFeed News.
Brock was referring to a tweet from producer Chris Nee, who said she’d been told Apprentice staffers were intimidated by a $5 million “leak fee.”
Mark Burnett, the producer of The Apprentice, is under increasing pressure to release the tapes since an Access Hollywood outtake sent Trump’s campaign reeling Friday.
But Burnett, a source told BuzzFeed News, backs Trump and has threatened staffers with legal action over any leaks.
