This Olympic Athlete Finished Her Race With Only One Shoe

Holy crap.

By Jessica Misener

Posted on August 13, 2016, at 2:34 p.m. ET

Pictured in the center of this photo is Etenesh Diro, a track and field star from Ethiopia who's competing in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Olivier Morin / AFP / Getty Images

On Sunday, Diro represented her country in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase race.

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

The steeplechase is an obstacle race that includes 28 barriers to cross, as well as seven water jumps. (NBD.)

She was in first place, but about halfway through the course, Diro got stuck in a tangle with some of the other athletes, fell down, and broke some spikes on her right track shoe.

Olivier Morin / AFP / Getty Images

It looked like bad news for awhile.

Olivier Morin / AFP / Getty Images
But then, Diro tossed the busted shoe and her sock aside and KEPT RUNNING.

Paul Gilham / Getty Images

FOR TWO MORE LAPS.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

(That's half a freakin' mile!!!)

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

None of us could even do this ~with~ a shoe on, tbh.

Paul Gilham / Getty Images
What shoe? Who even needs it???

Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

It was just incredible.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Diro finished seventh in her heat, a ranking that would technically rule her out of Monday's gold medal event.

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

But after three teams, including Ethiopia, joined together to protest, Diro was allowed to advance to Monday's final.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

See you on Monday, Etenesh! (Probably with a shoe on, this time.)

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

